4 Analysts Assess Controladora Vuela: What You Need To Know

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Controladora Vuela (NYSE:VLRS), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $8.88, a high estimate of $13.00, and a low estimate of $4.50. A decline of 32.98% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Controladora Vuela is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Fernando Abdalla JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $7.00 $13.00 Pablo Monsivais Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $4.50 $12.00 Fernando Abdalla JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $13.00 $15.00 Stephen Trent Citigroup Lowers Buy $11.00 $13.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Controladora Vuela. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Controladora Vuela's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Controladora Vuela analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Unveiling the Story Behind Controladora Vuela

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV is a low-cost airline flying to Mexico, the United States, Central and South America. It currently operates up to 500 average daily flight segments on routes that connect 44 cities in Mexico as well as 22 cities in the United States, four in Central America and two in South America. It uses promotional fares to stimulate demand and the base fares are priced to compete with long-distance bus fares in Mexico. Revenues from the air transportation of passengers are recognized earlier when the service is provided or when the non-refundable ticket expires at the date of the scheduled travel. Non-passenger revenues include revenues generated from other non-passenger revenues and cargo services.

Key Indicators: Controladora Vuela's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Controladora Vuela faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -11.72% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -7.52%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Controladora Vuela's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -15.0% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Controladora Vuela's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.9% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, Controladora Vuela faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

