4 Analysts Assess Coastal Finl: What You Need To Know

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Coastal Finl (NASDAQ:CCB), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $97.0, with a high estimate of $100.00 and a low estimate of $92.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 9.3% increase from the previous average price target of $88.75.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Coastal Finl by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Terrell Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $100.00 $100.00 David Feaster Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $100.00 $88.00 Timothy Switzer Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $96.00 $92.00 Timothy Switzer Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $92.00 $75.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Coastal Finl. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Coastal Finl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Coastal Finl's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Unveiling the Story Behind Coastal Finl

Coastal Financial Corp is a financial service provider. The company provides banking products and services to consumers and small to medium-sized businesses. Its business is conducted through three reportable segments: The community bank, CCBX, and treasury & administration. The primary focus of the community bank is on providing a wide range of banking products and services to consumers and small to medium-sized businesses in the broader Puget Sound region in the state of Washington and through the Internet and mobile banking applications.

Coastal Finl's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Coastal Finl faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -3.56% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.79%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Coastal Finl's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.47%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.33%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.12.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

