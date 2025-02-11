4 Analysts Assess Bunge Global: What You Need To Know

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $85.25, a high estimate of $95.00, and a low estimate of $74.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 15.8% lower than the prior average price target of $101.25.

The standing of Bunge Global among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vincent Andrews Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $74.00 $90.00 Steve Byrne B of A Securities Lowers Buy $87.00 $105.00 Benjamin Theurer Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $85.00 $95.00 Benjamin Theurer Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $95.00 $115.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Bunge Global. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Bunge Global compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Bunge Global's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Bunge Global SA formerly Bunge Ltd is an agribusiness and food company with operations along the farm-to-consumer food chain. The company segments include Agribusiness; Refined and Specialty Oils; Milling; Sugar and Bioenergy and Corporate and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Agribusiness segment. The company is an oilseed processor and producer of vegetable oils and protein meals, based on processing capacity, a grain processor, the seller of packaged plant-based oils, producer and seller of wheat flour, bakery mixes, and corn-based products in North and South America.

Bunge Global: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Bunge Global's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -9.27% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Bunge Global's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.71%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bunge Global's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.2%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.89%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Bunge Global's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.7.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

