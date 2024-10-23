4 Analysts Assess Boston Beer Co: What You Need To Know

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Boston Beer Co (NYSE:SAM), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $355.25, a high estimate of $389.00, and a low estimate of $318.00. This current average has decreased by 2.67% from the previous average price target of $365.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Boston Beer Co among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bill Kirk Roth MKM Maintains Buy $389.00 $389.00 Bill Kirk Roth MKM Lowers Buy $389.00 $395.00 Nik Modi RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $318.00 $332.00 Michael Lavery Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $325.00 $344.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Boston Beer Co. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Boston Beer Co compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Boston Beer Co's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Boston Beer Co's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Boston Beer Co: A Closer Look

Boston Beer is a top player in high-end malt beverages and adjacent categories in the us, with strong positions in craft beer, flavored malt beverages, hard cider, and hard seltzer. The bulk of volume and revenue is concentrated in four brands: Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Twisted Tea, and Truly. Beverages are produced using a hybrid model leveraging both in-house capacities and third-party breweries through contract arrangements. While the firm is required to use distributors to reach end markets, including retailers and on-premises operators, it also employs 500 internal sales representatives to educate the market about its products. The firm generates over 95% of sales in the us.

Breaking Down Boston Beer Co's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Boston Beer Co's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.01% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Boston Beer Co's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.04% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Boston Beer Co's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.02%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Boston Beer Co's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.71%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Boston Beer Co's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.04, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

