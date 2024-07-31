4 Analysts Assess Ardmore Shipping: What You Need To Know

Ratings for Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $23.75, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $21.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 7.95% from the previous average price target of $22.00.

The perception of Ardmore Shipping by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Omar Nokta Jefferies Raises Buy $24.00 $21.00 Benjamin Nolan Stifel Raises Buy $24.00 $22.00 Jonathan Chappell Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $26.00 $25.00 Omar Nokta Jefferies Raises Buy $21.00 $20.00

Ardmore Shipping Corp provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals world-wide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies, with its modern, fuel-efficient fleet of mid-size product and chemical tankers. The Company operates its business in one operating segment, the transportation of refined petroleum products and chemicals.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Ardmore Shipping's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -10.09%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Ardmore Shipping's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 36.11%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.95%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ardmore Shipping's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.5%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, Ardmore Shipping adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

