4 Analysts Assess Arcellx: What You Need To Know

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $100.75, a high estimate of $122.00, and a low estimate of $81.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 20.66% increase from the previous average price target of $83.50.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Arcellx by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Benjamin Burnett Stifel Raises Buy $122.00 $83.00 John Newman Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $115.00 $85.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $81.00 $81.00 John Newman Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $85.00 $85.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Arcellx. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Arcellx compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Arcellx's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Get to Know Arcellx Better

Arcellx Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company reimagining cell therapy through the development of immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases.

Key Indicators: Arcellx's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Arcellx's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 91.47%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Arcellx's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -99.34%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Arcellx's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -5.53%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Arcellx's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.59%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Arcellx's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.15.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

