4 Analysts Assess AngioDynamics: What You Need To Know

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $13.25, along with a high estimate of $14.00 and a low estimate of $12.00. A decline of 10.17% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive AngioDynamics. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $12.00 $13.00 Yi Chen HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $14.00 $14.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $13.00 $18.00 Yi Chen HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $14.00 $14.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to AngioDynamics. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of AngioDynamics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of AngioDynamics's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into AngioDynamics's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

AngioDynamics Inc designs manufactures, and sells medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and for use in oncology and surgical settings. Geographically, the company derives a majority of its revenue from the United States from sale of Med Tech and Med Device.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining AngioDynamics's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 May, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -22.06% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -18.95%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): AngioDynamics's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -6.34%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -4.19%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.02.

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

