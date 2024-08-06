4 Analysts Assess AnaptysBio: What You Need To Know

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for AnaptysBio, revealing an average target of $53.25, a high estimate of $69.00, and a low estimate of $34.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $42.00, the current average has increased by 26.79%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of AnaptysBio's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Emily Bodnar HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $55.00 $55.00 Emily Bodnar HC Wainwright & Co. Announces Buy $55.00 - Anupam Rama JP Morgan Raises Overweight $69.00 $29.00 David Nierengarten Wedbush Maintains Outperform $34.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to AnaptysBio. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of AnaptysBio compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of AnaptysBio's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on AnaptysBio analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is focused on developing antibody product candidates for unmet medical needs in inflammation and immuno-oncology. The company is developing immune cell modulating antibodies, including two wholly owned checkpoint agonists in clinical-stage development, for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; rosnilimab, our PD-1 agonist in a Phase 2b trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis (UC); and ANB032, our BTLA agonist, in a Phase 2b trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD).

Understanding the Numbers: AnaptysBio's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: AnaptysBio's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 422.49%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: AnaptysBio's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -612.01%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): AnaptysBio's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -64.67%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): AnaptysBio's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -10.24%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.36, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ANAB

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy Jun 2021 HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage On Buy May 2021 UBS Initiates Coverage On Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for ANAB

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.