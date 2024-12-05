4 Analysts Assess Amylyx Pharma: What You Need To Know

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Amylyx Pharma (NASDAQ:AMLX), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Amylyx Pharma, presenting an average target of $10.75, a high estimate of $12.00, and a low estimate of $8.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 38.71% increase from the previous average price target of $7.75.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Amylyx Pharma's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $12.00 $12.00 Joel Beatty Baird Raises Outperform $11.00 $3.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $12.00 $8.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $8.00 $8.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Amylyx Pharma. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Amylyx Pharma compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Amylyx Pharma's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Amylyx Pharma's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Amylyx Pharma

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company working on developing a novel therapeutic for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neurodegenerative diseases. It has one operating segment which is the business of researching and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative disorder.

Understanding the Numbers: Amylyx Pharma's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Amylyx Pharma's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -99.59% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Amylyx Pharma's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -17476.92%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amylyx Pharma's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -31.78%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -24.95%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Amylyx Pharma's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.01, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

