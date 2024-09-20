4 Analysts Assess Amkor Tech: What You Need To Know

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Amkor Tech (NASDAQ:AMKR), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $42.25, a high estimate of $48.00, and a low estimate of $38.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $37.00, the current average has increased by 14.19%.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Amkor Tech. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Barger Keybanc Announces Overweight $38.00 - Charles Shi Needham Raises Buy $45.00 $40.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $38.00 $34.00 Peter Peng JP Morgan Announces Overweight $48.00 -

Amkor Technology Inc is a provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services to integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and contract foundries. The firm's products are organized into two categories namely advanced products that include flip chip, fine pitch bumping, wafer-level processing, advanced SiPs, power modules, and others, and Mainstream products that includes wirebond packaging and testing. The company derives maximum revenue from the advanced products category. The company derives majority of its revenue from Foreign states.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Amkor Tech showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.24% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Amkor Tech's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.58%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amkor Tech's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.66%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Amkor Tech's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.99%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Amkor Tech's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.31.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

