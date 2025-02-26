4 Analysts Assess AdaptHealth: What You Need To Know

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for AdaptHealth, presenting an average target of $13.25, a high estimate of $14.00, and a low estimate of $11.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $12.00, the current average has increased by 10.42%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive AdaptHealth. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Close Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $14.00 $13.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Raises Outperform $14.00 $11.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $14.00 $12.00 Whit Mayo UBS Lowers Buy $11.00 $12.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to AdaptHealth. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of AdaptHealth compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for AdaptHealth's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of AdaptHealth's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on AdaptHealth analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering AdaptHealth: A Closer Look

AdaptHealth Corp is engaged in providing patient-centered, healthcare-at-home solutions including home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and related services. It focuses on providing; sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services (including CPAP and bi-PAP services) to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), medical devices and supplies to patients for the treatment of diabetes (including continuous glucose monitors (CGM and insulin pumps), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy and nutritional supply needs.

AdaptHealth's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: AdaptHealth displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.38%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: AdaptHealth's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 3.5%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.39%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): AdaptHealth's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.47%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: AdaptHealth's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.44, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AHCO

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Mar 2022 SVB Leerink Maintains Outperform Feb 2022 SVB Leerink Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for AHCO

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.