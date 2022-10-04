4 Amazing Kirkland Products You Have to Try in October

When I first started shopping at Costco regularly, I was, admittedly, a bit skeptical about trying the store's signature Kirkland brand. To be clear, I've never been a brand snob. I'll buy no-name jeans if that saves me money and results in a lower credit card tab. But when it comes to things like food, I can be a little picky (I wonder where my kids get it from). And so it took me a little while to get on board with Kirkland products.

These days, half of my Costco shopping cart is filled with Kirkland products on a weekly basis. And the only reason the other half isn't Kirkland products is that Kirkland doesn't make everything.

Meanwhile, the great thing about Costco's Kirkland brand is that new products are constantly being introduced. Here are a few fantastic ones it pays to check out in October, when you're likely to see them on the shelves.

1. Pumpkin streusel muffins

We're at that time of the year where pumpkin has taken over just about everything, from bread to cereal to the coffee we drink in the morning (Pumpkin Spice Lattes, I'm talking about you). If you're someone who loathes pumpkin, that's a bad thing. But if you're like me and can't get enough of it, then it pays to load up on some Kirkland pumpkin streusel muffins.

At my local Costco, you can get 12 massive pumpkin muffins for $9.99 (though prices vary by location). But hurry, because these babies are generally only available for a limited time. (Pro tip: they freeze well, so you may want to stock up while you can.)

2. Chicken pot pie

The great thing about chicken pot pie is that it's a one-dish meal. And the only thing better than a one-dish meal is one you don't even have to whip up yourself.

Now Kirkland's chicken pot pie might seem expensive at first. At my local Costco, it's $28.44 for a 5.70-lb pie. But you really have to understand how massive this pot pie is. If you're a family of five, it can easily be your entire meal, and you'll likely have leftovers. It's also the perfect dish for a time when the weather is getting cooler and we all start craving warm comfort food.

3. The famous chicken bake

If you've ever visited a Costco food court and sampled the chicken bake, you know just how gooey and delicious it is. Well, now you can bring the chicken bake home. For just $11.99, you can score yourself a pack of six, which is roughly half the price of what you'll pay per bake at the food court. And this way, you can enjoy your chicken bake in your pajamas on your couch -- as opposed to chowing down in the middle of a busy warehouse store.

4. Broccoli cheddar soup

To me, October is when soup season officially begins. If you don't have time to cook your own, load up on Kirkland's broccoli and cheddar concoction. At a price point of $9.99 for four pounds of soup, I'm comfortable saying I doubt I'd be able to pull off that recipe for less money at home. And this way, I don't have to wash any pots.

If you're someone who only shops at Costco on occasion, it pays to make time to stop in during the month of October. These Kirkland products are all worth trying -- while they're still available.

