4 African Cities To Retire Where Monthly Expenses Are Less Than $2,000

Imagine waking to the songs of exotic birds, savoring fresh local cuisine, experiencing a private safari, and immersing yourself in a kaleidoscope of rich cultural experiences — all within your retirement budget. Welcome to the continent of Africa.

Check Out: The Standard Retirement Age in the US vs. 5 European Countries

Read Next: The Surprising Way You Can Get Guaranteed Retirement Income for Life

Many African cities feature stunning landscapes, friendly communities and quality healthcare — all at an affordable cost of living.

We reached out to real estate investor and travel expert Benjamin Njila Fields, who owns property in Africa, to share the best African cities in which American retirees can spend their golden years with monthly expenses under $2,000 a month.

Also check out cities in the U.S. where you can retire for $2,000 a month.

Cape Town, South Africa

Nestled on the Southwest Coast of South Africa, Cape Town is the most Westernized African country with the top advanced economy on the continent, said Fields. This beautiful port city showcases sun-drenched beaches, lush gardens and forests, mountain peaks, natural parks and nature reserves. “Capetown is [also] multicultural and connected via flights direct to many major cities,” said Fields.

Renting a house in a prime location costs less than $1,500 for a 3 bedroom/3 bath home. Outside the city center you can find similar 3 bedroom/ 3 bath homes for $1,000 per month.

“Mortgages are not as common in South Africa as in the U.S., but you can purchase a reasonable house starting at $85,000,” Fields said. He tells us about other monthly costs.

Healthcare: full coverage of healthcare per month is about $400.

full coverage of healthcare per month is about $400. Utilities: Basic utilities (electric, heating, cooling, water and trash cost between $12.18 to $31.22 depending on a home’s square footage and location. Cable, a phone plan, and high-speed internet cost less than $200 a month.

Basic utilities (electric, heating, cooling, water and trash cost between $12.18 to $31.22 depending on a home’s square footage and location. Cable, a phone plan, and high-speed internet cost less than $200 a month. Household goods: A pair of Nike’s is just under $100 and a mid-range bottle of wine costs $5.

A pair of Nike’s is just under $100 and a mid-range bottle of wine costs $5. Dining out: Dining out for two costs $16 at an inexpensive restaurant and $40 at an upscale establishment.

Dining out for two costs $16 at an inexpensive restaurant and $40 at an upscale establishment. Leisure activities: Movie tickets cost around $7 each. You can visit a wildlife preserve for under $10 and get a gym membership starting at $35 monthly.

Accra, Ghana

Situated on the southern coast of Ghana, Accra is a historic, buzzing port city known for its electric nightlife, especially in December. Accra houses beautiful beaches, abundant historical sites showcasing local artifacts, and is one of the most alluring cities on the African continent, said Fields.

Renting a 3 bedroom/3 bath house costs less than $1,300 a month in a great part of the city.

Apartments are cheaper. One can find a 3-bedroom/3-bath apartment outside of prime locations in the city between $400 and $600 per month, said Fields.

Like Cape Town, mortgages are uncommon in Ghana, but you can buy decent mid-range houses starting at slightly under $100,000, Fields said. He tells us about other costs in Accra.

Healthcare: It can vary but do not expect to spend over $100 – $200 a month on health coverage and related costs.

It can vary but do not expect to spend over $100 – $200 a month on health coverage and related costs. Utilities: Utilities cost under $100 a month with a phone plan and reliable high-speed internet connection.

Utilities cost under $100 a month with a phone plan and reliable high-speed internet connection. Household goods: Two pounds of bananas cost $1 in Ghana. A dress can cost $20.

Two pounds of bananas cost $1 in Ghana. A dress can cost $20. Dining out: Dining out for two every month is less than $9 for a casual meal and under $50 at an upscale restaurant.

Dining out for two every month is less than $9 for a casual meal and under $50 at an upscale restaurant. Leisure activities: sightseeing tours and other activities range from $2-$15 per person, depending on the experience. A movie ticket costs $9 per person.

Casablanca, Morocco

Home to the classic movie of the same name, Casablanca is located on the Atlantic coast of Western Morocco and is the largest city in the country. Often a departure and entry point for other Moroccan cities, Casablanca has a myriad of pleasures for retirees to experience including beautiful beaches and historic Mauresque architecture that combines European art deco with the Moorish style. The Hassan II Mosque is a must-see for locals and visitors.

“You can rent a 3-bedroom/3-bath house in Casablanca for less than $1,100 in the main section of the city; renting a 3-bedroom/3-bath apartment costs less than $600 outside the prime part of the city,” said Fields.

The average home price in Casablanca sells between $100,000 – $200,000. Buying a luxury property starts at $400,000, Fields said.

“Mortgages [aren’t the norm] in Morocco, however, you can find some with high interest rates and shorter, 15-year loan terms,” said Fields.

Healthcare: Consultations usually cost less than $20. Hospitalizations range from $25 to $75 per day depending on the severity of the issue.

Consultations usually cost less than $20. Hospitalizations range from $25 to $75 per day depending on the severity of the issue. Utilities: Utilities with a phone plan and internet costs less than $100.

Utilities with a phone plan and internet costs less than $100. Household goods: Clothing and shoes in Morocco are affordable. You can buy a complete outfit for $50 – $75. A pound of chicken costs less than $4.

Clothing and shoes in Morocco are affordable. You can buy a complete outfit for $50 – $75. A pound of chicken costs less than $4. Dining out: Eating at a casual restaurant costs about $10 for a couple while an upscale restaurant for two costs between $35 to $40.

Eating at a casual restaurant costs about $10 for a couple while an upscale restaurant for two costs between $35 to $40. Leisure activities: The city features free entertainment in many venues. However, a concert ticket will be about $40 to $80 for a three-day event. You can tour historical sites in Rabat for a $16 train ride.

Learn More: Early Retirement: How Much Savings Is Needed To Retire by 50 in Every State

Victoria, Seychelles

Victoria is the capital city of Seychelles, a postcard-perfect destination and hot tourist spot for world travelers. This city is home to turquoise waters that line sun-kissed beaches, great weather, and, depending on the year, has the highest GDP per capita in all of Africa. “In Victoria, [retirees] can find some of the most friendly people in the world,” said Fields.

On average, renting a house in Victoria is 35% less than in the U.S. You can find a 3-bedroom/3-bathroom house in the city center for a mean price of $350 per month, according to Numbeo and an apartment for under $290 outside the city center. Home prices in Seychelles start at $160,000 but can go into the millions.

Healthcare: Citizens have free healthcare. Expats can get sliding scale health plans starting at $16 per month, private or international health care plans starting at $36 per month.

Citizens have free healthcare. Expats can get sliding scale health plans starting at $16 per month, private or international health care plans starting at $36 per month. Utilities: Basic utilities (electric, heating, cooling, water and trash cost between $9.31 to $36.37 depending on a home’s square footage. Cable, mobile phone and high-speed internet cost an average of $28 per month.

Basic utilities (electric, heating, cooling, water and trash cost between $9.31 to $36.37 depending on a home’s square footage. Cable, mobile phone and high-speed internet cost an average of $28 per month. Household goods: A loaf of bread costs 33 cents. A pair of Levi’s jeans costs around $11.

A loaf of bread costs 33 cents. A pair of Levi’s jeans costs around $11. Dining out: a 3-course meal for two in a midrange-priced restaurant costs around $8.

a 3-course meal for two in a midrange-priced restaurant costs around $8. Leisure activities: Renting a tennis court for the weekend costs $3 per hour. A movie ticket costs $1 per person, according to Numbeo.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 4 African Cities To Retire Where Monthly Expenses Are Less Than $2,000

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.