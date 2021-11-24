4 Affordable Breakout Stocks for Stunning Returns

Choosing breakout stocks is probably one of the most popular techniques used by active investors. The logic behind this strategy for selection is to identify stocks are trading within a narrow band. Such stocks are to be purchased as soon as they move above this channel and sold when they fall below. In case a stock moves above this band, it usually gains momentum.

However, market watchers often caution against timing such a move incorrectly. This is because there is a significant risk of identifying stock movements as breakouts, even when this is not the case. At the same time, when utilized correctly, this strategy yields substantive gains, which is the reason for its enduring popularity.

Determining Breakout Levels

The first step to selecting the right breakout stock is to calculate its support and resistance level. A support level is the lower bound for stock movements while a resistance level refers to the maximum price which it trades within over a considerable period.

In other words, the demand for a stock is at its lowest at its support level, which means most traders are willing to sell it. At the resistance level, most traders are willing to go long on the stock, which means that they would like to add them to their portfolios. The key to identifying breakout stocks is to zero in on those that are on the verge of a breakout or those that have just broken above the resistance level.

To that end, Capital Product Partners L.P. CPLP, Newmark Group, Inc. NMRK, Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. UVE, and First Commonwealth Financial Corporation FCF have been selected as the breakout stocks for today.

Has a Genuine Breakout Occurred?

The primary risk associated with such a strategy is that the decision to buy an apparent breakout candidate has been incorrectly timed. When a stock moves above the resistance level, it should be a highly prized commodity for traders. However, whether such a breakout is at all genuine is another matter altogether.

For a bona fide breakout, the stock’s earlier resistance barrier should become its new support level. This only happens if the trading channel that has been established is tested by observing the long-term price trends. The strength of the support and resistance levels can be ascertained only through such a study. Despite the risk of misidentification, correctly identifying such stocks can yield considerable returns, even at a price which may not seem attractive at first glance.

Screening Parameters

• Percentage price change over four weeks between 10% and 20% (Stocks which are showing considerable price increases, but whose gains are not excessive.)

• Current Price /52-Week High greater than or equal to 0.9 (Stocks which are trading 90% close to their 52-week highs.)

• Zacks Rank less than or equal to #2 (Only Strong Buy and Buy rated stocks can get through.)

No matter whether the market is good or bad, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) have a proven history of outperformance. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

• Beta for 60 months less than or equal to 2

(Stocks that move by a greater degree than the broader market but within a reasonable limit.)

• Current price less than or equal to $20 (Stocks which are reasonably priced.)

These criteria narrow down the universe of more than 7,717 stocks to only seven.

Here are four of the seven stocks that passed the screen:

Capital Product Partners L.P. is an international shipping company that provides seaborne transportation of refined oil products and chemicals. CPLP’s fleet of product tankers is fully chartered under medium- to long-term time and bareboat charters.

Capital Product Partners carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has an expected earnings growth rate of 49.6% for the current year.

Newmark Group, Inc. is a commercial real estate advisory firm. NMRK offers services and products which includes investment sales, debt and structured finance and loan sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory and loan servicing.

Currently, Newmark carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has an expected earnings growth rate of 61.3% for the current year.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC), is engaged in insurance underwriting, distribution and claims. UVE's agency operations which include Universal Florida Insurance Agency and U.S. Insurance Solutions, Inc. generate income from policy fees, commissions, premium financing referral fees and the marketing of ancillary services.

Universal Insurancecarries a Zacks Rank #2 and has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is a bank holding company that operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. FCF, through its subsidiaries, provides personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products.

First Commonwealth Financial carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has an expected earnings growth rate of 73.3% for the current year.

