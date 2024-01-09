4 Affordable Alternatives to the Most Popular Luxury Hotels

Staying in a top-of-the-line hotel often means access to premium amenities and services, but it usually comes with a hefty price tag — especially at some of the most popular luxury hotels in the country. Fortunately, there are affordable alternatives to these top hotels that will provide you with a five-star experience at a fraction of the price.

I’m a Luxury Travel Agent: 10 Destinations My Wealthy Clients Are Booking for 2024

Learn: How To Get $340 a Year in Cash Back – for Things You Already Buy

If you don’t want to splurge for a stay at The Plaza Hotel or the Fontainebleau, consider these alternatives, as identified by HotelTonight.

Instead of the Beverly Hills Hotel, Try Life House, Palm Springs

Located about an hour away from the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel is the Life House, Palm Springs, which offers the same old Hollywood charm for a much lower price. Amenities include Le Labo bath products in every room and an on-site restaurant and cocktail lounge.

Discover: 9 Frugal Habits Dave Ramsey Swears By

Read: Why Are Flights So Expensive Right Now? 7 Factors Impacting Prices

Instead of The Plaza Hotel, Try Le Meridien Central Park

When you think of New York City luxury hotels, there’s no doubt that The Plaza is the first that comes to mind. But located just a few blocks away is the Le Meridien Central Park, which also offers luxurious perks without as high of a price tag. The location offers easy access to Central Park, Carnegie Hall, Rockefeller Center, MoMA and Columbus Circle, and the on-site rooftop bar boasts unmissable views. In-room amenities include high-speed Wi-Fi, LCD TVs, marble bathrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows and Malin + Goetz bath products.

More: 9 American Travel Brands to Stay Away From

Instead of the Fontainebleau, Try The Goodtime Hotel

Miami’s Fontainebleau hotel is a perennial hotspot, but it’s also incredibly pricey. Instead, consider a stay at The Goodtime Hotel. The on-site swim club hosts top DJs for pool parties every Friday through Sunday, but if you’re into a more chill experience, there are also meditation classes, a library lounge and a fully-equipped gym complete with Peloton bikes.

Instead of The Drake, Try LondonHouse Chicago

The Drake Hotel has been a popular Chicago hotel since it opened in 1920. You can find the same classical appeal — for less money — at the LondonHouse Chicago. Amenities include a tri-level rooftop bar, a convenient downtown location and luxurious rooms and suites. Rooms feature unbeatable views of the Chicago River, Lake Michigan or the Magnificent Mile.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 4 Affordable Alternatives to the Most Popular Luxury Hotels

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.