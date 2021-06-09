4 Accident & Health Insurance Stocks to Watch as Weak Pricing Persists

The Zacks Accident and Health Insurance industry is expected to ride on prudent underwriting and increase in underwriting exposure. Aflac (AFL), Unum Group (UNM) Amerisafe (AMSF), and Employers Holdings (EIG) should continue benefiting from prudent underwriting standards. However, rise in claims frequency could weigh on the positives.



The industry has been witnessing soft pricing over the past several quarters and the same is expected to remain muted for the remainder of the year. Nonetheless, rise in claims due to the pandemic is likely to increase pricing for this industry in the coming days. Also, increasing adoption of technology in operations will help in smooth functioning of the industry amid coronavirus-induced challenges.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.