4 2026 Health Savings Account (HSA) Changes Everyone Should Know About

Qualifying health insurance plans must have slightly higher deductibles in 2026 than they do in 2025.

Bronze and Catastrophic Marketplace plans will be reclassified as qualifying high-deductible health plans in 2026.

You'll be able to contribute more to an HSA in 2026.

Whether you use your health savings account (HSA) to cover your health expenses now or save that money for retirement, it's probably pretty important to you. If you don't have an HSA yet but are eligible, opening one could be a smart move.

It's important to become familiar with the HSA rules before you start stashing money there. Here are four key 2026 changes you need to know about.

1. Changing deductible limits for HDHPs

You can only contribute to an HSA if you have a high-deductible health insurance plan (HDHP), and the definition of an HDHP changes each year. In 2025, your plan needs a deductible of $1,650 or more if you have an individual health insurance plan or $3,300 or more if you have a family plan.

These limits will rise to $1,700 and $3,400, respectively, in 2026. It's important to verify that your health insurance plan qualifies for next year before you start stashing money in your HSA. If it doesn't, you won't be allowed to put any new funds in your HSA, though you can continue to use the money you already have in the account.

2. Bronze and Catastrophic Marketplace plans now qualify as HDHPs

President Trump's "big, beautiful bill," passed in July, reclassified Bronze and Catastrophic Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace plans as qualifying HDHPs, beginning Jan. 1, 2026. If you're currently enrolled in one of these plans and it doesn't fulfill the HDHP requirement outlined above, you must wait until next year to start making HSA contributions.

This change should enable about 7.3 million more Americans to contribute to HSAs next year. Of course, eligibility doesn't guarantee that you have the funds to save in one. But if you do, this could give you a valuable tax deduction on your contributions today while helping you save for medical expenses. It could prepare you for a more comfortable retirement, especially if you choose to invest your HSA funds.

3. Direct Primary Care memberships will no longer disqualify you from saving in an HSA

Direct Primary Care arrangements involve paying a monthly, quarterly, or annual fee to a physician directly. This fee covers the cost of most primary-care services, including clinical and lab services. In the past, having one of these arrangements disqualified you from being able to save in an HSA.

However, the "big, beautiful bill" changed this. People who have Direct Primary Care arrangements will be able to continue them while also saving in an HSA. Going forward, Direct Primary Care fees will be considered qualifying medical expenses that can be paid from HSA funds, without paying taxes or the 20% penalty on non-qualifying expenses if you're under age 65.

4. Higher contribution limits

HSAs are tax-advantaged accounts, so the government limits how much you're able to save in one. In 2025, you can save up to $4,300 if you have a qualifying individual health insurance plan or $8,550 if you have a qualifying family plan.

These limits are set to increase to $4,400 and $8,750, respectively, in 2026. In both years, those 55 and older can save an extra $1,000 per year, as long as they have qualifying health insurance coverage.

If you don't have an HSA already, you can open one with many banks or brokerage firms. Look for a company that will enable you to invest your funds if you plan to use them for retirement. If you only want to use your HSA for medical expenses, be sure to avoid non-medical withdrawals so you don't wind up paying taxes on them.

