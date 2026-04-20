This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana

While many investors focused on the annual 4/20 holiday, expecting the usual buzz around marijuana stocks, a quiet revolution was unfolding in Washington. Over a weekend when most of the market was logged off, the administration issued a bombshell executive order designed to fast-track psychedelic medicines to market.

This single catalyst has fundamentally cleaved the alternative drug sector in two. It has created a powerful new dynamic that separates high-octane growth opportunities from mature, value-oriented plays, leaving unprepared investors navigating a suddenly transformed landscape.

The market used to treat this entire space as one big, speculative bet on drug reform. That playbook is now obsolete. Today, a clear, bifurcated strategy has emerged for those looking to capitalize on the future of alternative medicine.

From Trials to Takeoff: The FDA Fast-Track Ignites a Rally

The market’s reaction to the weekend news was immediate and forceful. Compass Pathways PLC (NASDAQ: CMPS), a leader in psilocybin therapy research, saw its stock jump roughly 40% in a single session. Similarly, Atai Beckley(NASDAQ: ATAI), which develops a diverse portfolio of mental health treatments, rose by more than 20%.

These explosive moves were amplified by a classic short-squeeze market dynamic. Prior to the announcement, many institutional investors were betting against these stocks, borrowing shares to sell them in the hopes of buying them back later at a lower price.

Short interest in Compass Pathways, for instance, had reached nearly 10% of its public float. The unexpected good news prompted short sellers to buy back shares and close their losing positions. This rush of forced buying pushed the stock price sharply higher.

Atai Beckley had a similar short interest of about 9.2%, suggesting it may have also been ripe for a short squeeze.

For investors, the administration's new policy directly addresses the primary risk inherent in biotechnology: cash burn. Clinical trials are notoriously long and expensive. By creating a fast-track to commercialization, the government is effectively shortening the time these companies must spend burning through capital before generating revenue. This shift fundamentally de-risks the path to profitability by reducing the need for future dilutive financing and accelerating the timeline to potential positive cash flow.

The bull case is that with this powerful regulatory tailwind, the conversation shifts from if these companies can get their treatments to market to how quickly. The next 12 to 18 months could see companies like Compass and Atai accelerate their New Drug Application (NDA) submissions to the Food and Drug Administration.

An NDA is the formal step a drug sponsor takes to request that the FDA consider approving a new drug for marketing and sale. Securing an expedited review puts these companies on a direct course to secure commercial partnerships and begin tapping into a multi-billion-dollar mental health industry targeting conditions like treatment-resistant depression and PTSD. Still, investors should remain aware that these are pre-revenue companies, and their ultimate success remains tied to positive clinical outcomes and successful commercial execution.

Cannabis Grows Up: The New Focus on Profits, Not Policy

While psychedelic stocks were launching, the legacy cannabis sector experienced a much more subdued 4/20. The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA: MSOS), a broad gauge of the industry, saw a modest bump. This muted reaction signals a critical evolution: the sector no longer trades solely on speculative legalization hype. Instead, the market is now rewarding tangible business fundamentals and shareholder returns.

The real story in cannabis lies with the operators generating significant cash for their investors. Consider these signs of corporate maturity:

Curaleaf Holdings (OTCMKTS: CURLF), a global revenue leader that generated over $333 million in its most recent quarter, announced a substantial share buyback program. For investors, a buyback is a strong signal of management's confidence in the stock's undervaluation. It also reduces the number of shares outstanding, thereby increasing earnings per share.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT). Simply put, IIPR is a landlord for licensed cannabis operators. It buys properties and leases them to growers, a model that insulates it from the volatility of plant-touching businesses. This strategy has proven profitable, allowing the company to generate over $111 million in profit and reward its shareholders with a husky 14% dividend yield.

The primary risk for cannabis investors has long been the slow pace of federal policy reform. However, companies like Curaleaf and IIPR are mitigating this risk by creating shareholder value now.

Looking ahead, the administration's favorable stance on alternative medicines suggests the next logical catalysts are federal descheduling and the passage of crucial banking reform. Such legislation would clear the path for industry giants like Curaleaf to uplist from the over-the-counter (OTC) markets to major U.S. exchanges, such as the NASDAQ. An uplisting is a major validation that dramatically increases a stock's liquidity and opens it up to a much larger pool of institutional investors and mutual funds.

Balancing the Buzz: A Strategy for Psychedelics and Cannabis

The alternative drug market now presents two distinct and compelling paths. The weekend’s policy shockwave has supercharged the psychedelic sector, creating an explosive, policy-driven growth opportunity. This stands in sharp contrast to the cannabis sector, where industry leaders have graduated into mature value plays focused on generating cash and rewarding shareholders.

This bifurcation lends itself to a barbell strategy. This investment concept involves concentrating a portfolio on two extremes, in this case, high-growth speculation and stable value, with little in the middle. The high-growth potential of psychedelic stocks like Compass and Atai Beckley represents one side of the barbell. The other is anchored by the stability and cash flow of established cannabis operators like Curaleaf Holdings and Innovative Industrial Properties.

Ultimately, how an investor approaches this new landscape may depend on their individual strategy and risk tolerance. Those with a higher tolerance for risk and a focus on growth might find the policy-driven momentum in the psychedelic space compelling. Meanwhile, investors seeking value, income, and tangible fundamentals may gravitate toward the established cannabis companies that are already demonstrating solid profitability.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.