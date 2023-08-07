3U Holding (FWB:UUU) Price Target Increased by 10.18% to 3.13

The average one-year price target for 3U Holding (FWB:UUU) has been revised to 3.13 / share. This is an increase of 10.18% from the prior estimate of 2.84 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.88 to a high of 3.46 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.62% from the latest reported closing price of 2.51 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in 3U Holding. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UUU is 0.00%, an increase of 25.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 31.05% to 28K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SSEAX - SIIT Screened World Equity Ex-US Fund - holds 8K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

AVDVX - Avantis International Small Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 7K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 6K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

