3U Holding (FWB:UUU) Price Target Decreased by 16.57% to 4.96

The average one-year price target for 3U Holding (FWB:UUU) has been revised to 4.96 / share. This is an decrease of 16.57% from the prior estimate of 5.95 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.33 to a high of 6.09 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 68.84% from the latest reported closing price of 2.94 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in 3U Holding. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 42.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UUU is 0.00%, an increase of 243.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 113.66% to 21K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SSEAX - SIIT Screened World Equity Ex-US Fund - holds 8K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 6K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 39.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UUU by 7.47% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

