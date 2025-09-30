3SBio (TRSBF) Price Target Increased by 16.32% to 4.73

The average one-year price target for 3SBio (OTCPK:TRSBF) has been revised to $4.73 / share. This is an increase of 16.32% from the prior estimate of $4.07 dated August 21, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.27 to a high of $6.29 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 491.31% from the latest reported closing price of $0.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 90 funds or institutions reporting positions in 3SBio. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 13.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRSBF is 0.23%, an increase of 58.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.08% to 158,280K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,402K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,054K shares , representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRSBF by 147.13% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,207K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,357K shares , representing an increase of 3.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRSBF by 141.03% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 14,824K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,298K shares , representing an increase of 3.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRSBF by 145.20% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 13,806K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,079K shares , representing a decrease of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRSBF by 129.94% over the last quarter.

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 8,393K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,803K shares , representing an increase of 54.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRSBF by 325.51% over the last quarter.

