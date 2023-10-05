3R Petroleum Oleo E Gas S.A (BSP:RRRP3) Price Target Decreased by 5.93% to 59.13

The average one-year price target for 3R Petroleum Oleo E Gas S.A (BSP:RRRP3) has been revised to 59.13 / share. This is an decrease of 5.93% from the prior estimate of 62.86 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 37.45 to a high of 87.86 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 94.83% from the latest reported closing price of 30.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in 3R Petroleum Oleo E Gas S.A. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RRRP3 is 0.37%, an increase of 0.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.56% to 17,621K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,272K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,380K shares, representing an increase of 27.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRRP3 by 51.17% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,185K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,249K shares, representing an increase of 29.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRRP3 by 59.29% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,680K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PIGDX - Federated International Growth Fund Class C Shares holds 1,410K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,340K shares, representing an increase of 4.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RRRP3 by 11.84% over the last quarter.

WEUSX - Siit World Equity Ex-us Fund - holds 1,069K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,169K shares, representing a decrease of 102.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RRRP3 by 55.89% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.