3R Petroleum Oleo E Gas S.A (BSP:RRRP3) Price Target Decreased by 10.49% to 63.70

The average one-year price target for 3R Petroleum Oleo E Gas S.A (BSP:RRRP3) has been revised to 63.70 / share. This is an decrease of 10.49% from the prior estimate of 71.17 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 40.90 to a high of 87.86 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 110.03% from the latest reported closing price of 30.33 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in 3R Petroleum Oleo E Gas S.A. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RRRP3 is 0.36%, a decrease of 4.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 24.92% to 17,351K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,380K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,366K shares, representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RRRP3 by 24.84% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,249K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WEUSX - Siit World Equity Ex-us Fund - holds 2,169K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,680K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,587K shares, representing an increase of 5.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RRRP3 by 0.30% over the last quarter.

PIGDX - Federated International Growth Fund Class C Shares holds 1,340K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,331K shares, representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRRP3 by 4.35% over the last quarter.

