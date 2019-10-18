3Q19 IPO Rankings for the Big Four Accounting Firms

In the 3Q19, 39 IPOs raised $10.8 billion. The healthcare and technology sectors led IPO activity, featuring biotechs and software unicorns. While the quarter started off strong, IPO returns were later hit by volatility and a contraction in growth stocks. The Big Four accounting firms appeared on 34 of the 39 IPOs (87%), representing 93% of proceeds. 14 SPACs also raised $3 billion in the IPO market. With every deal requiring audited financials, there were 53 auditing engagements with 13 accounting firms.



