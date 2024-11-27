News & Insights

Stocks

3P Learning Ltd: Director Enhances Shareholding

November 27, 2024 — 10:09 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

3P Learning Ltd. (AU:3PL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

3P Learning Ltd. reported a minor increase in the indirect shareholding of Director Matthew Blake Sandblom, who acquired an additional 1,000 ordinary shares valued at $850 in an on-market transaction. This adjustment brings his total interest to 136,240,114 shares, reflecting his significant stake and influence in the company. Investors might find this move as a subtle indication of Sandblom’s confidence in the company’s future prospects.

For further insights into AU:3PL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.