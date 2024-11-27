3P Learning Ltd: Director Enhances Shareholding

3P Learning Ltd. (AU:3PL) has released an update.
3P Learning Ltd. reported a minor increase in the indirect shareholding of Director Matthew Blake Sandblom, who acquired an additional 1,000 ordinary shares valued at $850 in an on-market transaction. This adjustment brings his total interest to 136,240,114 shares, reflecting his significant stake and influence in the company. Investors might find this move as a subtle indication of Sandblom’s confidence in the company’s future prospects.
