3P Learning Continues Share Buyback Strategy

May 23, 2024 — 07:18 pm EDT

3P Learning Ltd. (AU:3PL) has released an update.

3P Learning Limited has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market share buyback, revealing that an additional 42,548 ordinary fully paid shares were repurchased on the previous day. This latest transaction is part of a series of buybacks, which now total 3,026,178 shares acquired to date. The buyback activity reflects the company’s strategic financial management intended to benefit shareholders.

