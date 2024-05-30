3P Learning Continues Share Buy-Back Effort

3P Learning Ltd. (AU:3PL) has released an update.

3P Learning Limited has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, with a total of 58,022 ordinary shares purchased on the previous day, adding to the 3,285,071 shares already bought back. The latest transaction is part of the company’s strategy to repurchase shares from the market, as detailed in their daily notification dated May 31, 2024.

