News & Insights

Stocks

3P Learning Continues Share Buy-Back Effort

May 30, 2024 — 08:22 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

3P Learning Ltd. (AU:3PL) has released an update.

3P Learning Limited has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, with a total of 58,022 ordinary shares purchased on the previous day, adding to the 3,285,071 shares already bought back. The latest transaction is part of the company’s strategy to repurchase shares from the market, as detailed in their daily notification dated May 31, 2024.

For further insights into AU:3PL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.