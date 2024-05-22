News & Insights

Stocks

3P Learning Continues Share Buy-Back Effort

May 22, 2024 — 06:58 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

3P Learning Ltd. (AU:3PL) has released an update.

3P Learning Limited, an educational software company, has announced an update on its share buy-back program, reporting the acquisition of 32,704 ordinary shares on the previous day. This buy-back is part of an ongoing strategy, under the ASX issuer code 3PL, to repurchase shares from the market, with the total number of shares bought back to date reaching 2,993,474.

For further insights into AU:3PL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.