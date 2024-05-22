3P Learning Continues Share Buy-Back Effort

3P Learning Ltd. (AU:3PL) has released an update.

3P Learning Limited, an educational software company, has announced an update on its share buy-back program, reporting the acquisition of 32,704 ordinary shares on the previous day. This buy-back is part of an ongoing strategy, under the ASX issuer code 3PL, to repurchase shares from the market, with the total number of shares bought back to date reaching 2,993,474.

