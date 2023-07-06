3P Learning (ASX:3PL) Price Target Decreased by 11.59% to 1.56

The average one-year price target for 3P Learning (ASX:3PL) has been revised to 1.56 / share. This is an decrease of 11.59% from the prior estimate of 1.76 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.21 to a high of 1.94 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 41.41% from the latest reported closing price of 1.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in 3P Learning. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3PL is 0.00%, a decrease of 9.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 276K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 183K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 93K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFSI - Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.