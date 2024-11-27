News & Insights

Stocks

3P Learning Announces Director Departure and Shareholding Details

November 27, 2024 — 10:08 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

3P Learning Ltd. (AU:3PL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

3P Learning Ltd. has announced the departure of Director Belinda Leigh Rowe effective November 20, 2024, with her interests in 17,000 fully paid ordinary shares held through Rowe-Cuthbert Nominees Pty Ltd. This change might interest investors monitoring leadership transitions and their impact on company dynamics.

For further insights into AU:3PL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.