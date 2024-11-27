3P Learning Announces Director Departure and Shareholding Details

3P Learning Ltd. (AU:3PL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

3P Learning Ltd. has announced the departure of Director Belinda Leigh Rowe effective November 20, 2024, with her interests in 17,000 fully paid ordinary shares held through Rowe-Cuthbert Nominees Pty Ltd. This change might interest investors monitoring leadership transitions and their impact on company dynamics.

For further insights into AU:3PL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.