3P Learning Announces Director Departure and Shareholding Details

3P Learning Ltd. (AU:3PL) has released an update.
3P Learning Ltd. has announced the departure of Director Belinda Leigh Rowe effective November 20, 2024, with her interests in 17,000 fully paid ordinary shares held through Rowe-Cuthbert Nominees Pty Ltd. This change might interest investors monitoring leadership transitions and their impact on company dynamics.
