3M's Safety & Industrial Revenues Up in Q3: Can the Momentum Last?

3M Company’s MMM Safety and Industrial segment remains a key driver of its overall performance. In the third quarter of 2025, the segment’s organic revenues rose 4.1% year over year, marking the sixth straight quarter of growth. It accounted for approximately 44.8% of 3M’s total sales during the quarter.



The improvement was supported by strong demand for products in personal safety, industrial specialties, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives and electrical markets. Stable demand for infrastructure products like medium voltage cable accessories and insulation tapes also bodes well for the segment.



MMM’s Electrical Markets reported low-teens digit growth in the quarter, driven by robust demand related to data center construction and improved service performance. Industrial adhesives and tapes business grew in the mid-single digits, supported by new product introductions and higher demand for bonding solutions in electronics, automotive and appliance applications. Also, personal safety and abrasives market achieved mid-single-digit growth in the quarter, benefiting from new product launches.



However, softness in the automotive aftermarket and roofing granule business remains a near-term challenge. Despite these risks, the Safety and Industrial segment remains well-positioned to deliver steady growth in the near quarters, driven by rising demand for personal safety, electrical infrastructure and bonding solutions.

Segmental Snapshot of MMM’s Peers

Among 3M’s major peers, Honeywell International Inc. HON is witnessing solid momentum in its Building Automation segment, driven by ongoing strength in both the building solutions and building products businesses. In the third quarter of 2025, Honeywell’s segment’s revenues increased 8% year over year. It contributed approximately 28.8% of Honeywell’s total revenues during the quarter.



MMM’s another peer, Carlisle Companies Incorporated’s CSL Carlisle Construction Materials segment is benefiting from robust demand for re-roofing products. Revenues from Carlisle’s unit increased 0.3% year over year in the third quarter of 2025. It contributed approximately 74.3% of Carlisle’s total revenues during the quarter.

The Zacks Rundown for MMM

Shares of 3M have gained 28.3% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 6%.



From a valuation standpoint, 3M is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89X, above the industry’s average of 11.68X. MMM carries a Value Score of D.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MMM’s 2025 earnings has increased over the past 60 days.



MMM stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

