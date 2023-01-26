Markets
3M's Earnings Were Mixed, But the Stock Is Cheap

January 26, 2023 — 09:45 am EST

Written by Travis Hoium and Jason Hall for The Motley Fool

3M (NYSE: MMM) reported earnings this week, and the results were mixed. Margins are down, and guidance was weak enough to cause management to announce layoffs. But despite the challenges, this is a company that trades at enough of a value that it could be a good buy-and-hold stock.

*Stock prices used were the end-of-day prices of Jan. 24, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 25, 2023.

