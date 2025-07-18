3M's Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q2, Increase Y/Y

3M Company MMM reported second-quarter 2025 results, wherein revenues and earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



It’s worth noting that in April 2024, the company completed the spin-off of its Healthcare business into a separate public company. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Inside MMM’s Headlines

3M delivered adjusted earnings of $2.16 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.01. The company reported earnings of $1.93 per share in the year-ago quarter.



The company reported net revenues of $6.34 billion in the quarter. The metric increased 1.4% year over year. Organic sales inched up 0.6%. Foreign currency translation had a positive impact of 0.8% while acquisitions/divestitures did not have any material impact.



MMM’s adjusted revenues of $6.16 billion beat the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. On an adjusted basis, organic revenues increased 1.5% year over year.



Region-wise, organic sales in the Americas inched up 0.6% year over year while Asia Pacific organic sales increased 2.3%. Organic sales from businesses in Europe, the Middle East and Africa decreased 2.3%.

3M’s Segmental Results

Revenues from Safety and Industrial totaled $2.86 billion, up 3.6% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s revenues was pegged at $2.78 billion. Organic revenues increased 2.6% and foreign currency translation had a positive impact of 1%.



Revenues from Transportation & Electronics totaled $2.13 billion, reflecting a year-over-year decrease of 0.6%. The downside is attributable to a 1.5% decline in organic sales. The consensus estimate for the segment’s revenues was pegged at $2.14 billion. Foreign currency translation had a 1% favorable impact while divestiture had an adverse impact of 0.1% on revenues.



Revenues from the Consumer segment increased 0.6% year over year to $1.27 billion. The consensus estimate for the segment’s revenues was also pegged at $1.27 billion. Organic sales increased 0.3%. Movements in foreign currencies had a positive impact of 0.3%.

MMM’s Margin Profile

3M’s cost of sales increased 2.1% year over year to $3.65 billion. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 11.9% to $1.27 billion. Research, development and related expenses increased 2.9% year over year to $288 million.



In the second quarter, 3M reported an operating income of $1.14 billion, down 10.4% from the year-ago period.



MMM’s adjusted operating income increased 15.7% year over year to $1.51 billion. The adjusted operating margin was 24.5% compared with 21.6% in the year-ago quarter. The adjusted tax rate was 20.8% compared with 19.1% in the year-ago quarter.

3M’s Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Exiting the second quarter, 3M had cash and cash equivalents of $3.7 billion compared with $5.6 billion at the end of December 2024. Long-term debt was $12.5 billion at the end of the quarter compared with $11.1 billion at the end of December 2024.



3M used net cash of $954 million in operating activities against $1.02 billion cash generated in the year-ago quarter. Capital used for purchasing property, plant and equipment decreased 22.7% to $208 million.



Adjusted free cash flow at the end of the quarter was $1.28 billion, up 10.2% year over year. Adjusted free cash flow conversion was 110% in the quarter.



In the first six months of 2025, 3M rewarded its shareholders with $786 million in dividend payments.

MMM’s 2025 Guidance

For 2025, MMM expects adjusted earnings to be in the range of $7.75-$8.00 per share compared with $7.60-$7.90 previously projected. The midpoint of the guided range is about $7.88, which reflects an increase from earnings of $7.30 per share reported in 2024.



Adjusted total revenues are expected to grow about 2.5%, while adjusted organic revenue growth is projected to be 2%. It expects adjusted operating cash flow of $5.1-$5.5 billion, with more than 100% adjusted free cash flow conversion rate.

3M's Zacks Rank

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks from the same space are discussed below:



Huntington Ingalls Industries HII presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. HII’s earnings surpassed the consensus estimate twice and missed in two other occasions in the trailing four quarters. The average earnings surprise was 4.2%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Huntington Ingalls’ 2025 earnings has increased 0.8%.



Howmet Aerospace HWM currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. HWM has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the consensus estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 8.8%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Howmet Aerospace’s 2025 earnings has increased 0.9%.



Federal Signal Corporation FSS currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. FSS has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the consensus estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 6.4%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Federal Signal’s 2025 earnings has been stable.

