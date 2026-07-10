3M's Consumer Segment's Weakness Persists: What's the Road Ahead?

3M Company MMM has been experiencing persistent weakness in its Consumer segment. The segment’s adjusted organic revenues declined 1.3% year over year in the first quarter of 2026. Muted consumer discretionary spending has continued to weigh on consumer retail markets, creating a significant headwind over the past several quarters.



Consumer-focused businesses globally are facing a challenging macroeconomic environment due to inflationary pressure, muted discretionary spending and changing buying patterns. These headwinds have affected demand for everyday household and personal-use products, limiting growth opportunities for the company’s consumer operations. Weakness in housing-related activity has also weighed on the home improvement business, an important revenue contributor for the segment. At the same time, demand for the packaging and expression products also remained low in the first quarter.



Consumer-focused businesses worldwide continue to operate in a challenging macroeconomic environment due to inflationary pressures, lower discretionary spending and changing purchasing behavior. These factors have weighed on demand for household and personal-use products, limiting growth prospects for the company's consumer operations. Weakness in housing-related activity has also continued to pressure the home improvement business, which is a key revenue contributor for the segment. Also, demand for packaging and expression products remained muted in the first quarter.



Despite near-term challenges, 3M is benefiting from a broad portfolio of products and established brands across multiple consumer categories. The company is focusing on operational efficiency, portfolio optimization and innovation to navigate soft demand conditions while protecting margins. A gradual recovery in consumer spending, coupled with easing macroeconomic pressures, could help improve demand across its consumer-facing businesses.



While soft demand for consumer products remains a near-term headwind, 3M's focus on cost optimization and its diversified business portfolio are expected to support growth.

Segmental Snapshot of MMM’s Peers

Among 3M’s major peers, The Procter & Gamble Company’s PG Fabric & Home Care segment generated revenues of $7.4 billion in the third quarter of fiscal 2026. The Procter & Gamble segment’s results were up 7% year over year. The Procter & Gamble segment also delivered 3% organic sales growth in the quarter.



MMM’s another peer, Avery Dennison Corporation’s AVY Materials Group reported sales of $1.65 billion in the first quarter of 2026, up 11.4% year over year. Avery Dennison’s segment sales rose 3.6%, excluding currency, and 1.9% organically. Avery Dennison’s segment’s mid-single-digit volume/mix growth was partly offset by deflation-related price reductions.

The Zacks Rundown for MMM

Shares of 3M have gained 1.6% in the past three months against the industry’s decrease of 26%.



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From a valuation standpoint, 3M is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11X, above the industry average of 11.83X. MMM carries a Value Score of D.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MMM’s earnings for 2026 has increased 0.3% in the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MMM stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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3M Company (MMM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.