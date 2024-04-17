3M (XTRA:MMM) Price Target Decreased by 5.04% to 94.15

The average one-year price target for 3M (XTRA:MMM) has been revised to 94.15 / share. This is an decrease of 5.04% from the prior estimate of 99.14 dated March 30, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 73.44 to a high of 109.21 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.28% from the latest reported closing price of 86.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2742 funds or institutions reporting positions in 3M. This is an increase of 81 owner(s) or 3.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MMM is 0.29%, a decrease of 1.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.37% to 387,788K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,337K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,430K shares, representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MMM by 3.79% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,491K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,264K shares, representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MMM by 4.91% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 12,081K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,037K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MMM by 3.91% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 10,823K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,588K shares, representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MMM by 4.77% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 8,852K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,648K shares, representing an increase of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMM by 3.55% over the last quarter.

