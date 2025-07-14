3M Unusual Options Activity For July 14

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards 3M (NYSE:MMM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MMM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for 3M. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 36% leaning bullish and 63% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $486,113, and 5 are calls, amounting to $159,340.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $145.0 to $180.0 for 3M over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in 3M's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to 3M's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $145.0 to $180.0 over the preceding 30 days.

3M Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MMM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $5.65 $5.45 $5.66 $160.00 $171.0K 126 58 MMM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $21.2 $20.6 $21.2 $175.00 $99.6K 102 0 MMM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $24.45 $22.2 $24.45 $180.00 $75.7K 0 93 MMM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $24.2 $21.8 $24.25 $180.00 $75.1K 0 31 MMM PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/25/25 $1.97 $1.9 $1.9 $150.00 $37.8K 471 237

About 3M

3M, a multinational conglomerate founded in 1902, sells tens of thousands of products ranging from sponges to respirators. The firm is well known for its extensive research and development capabilities, and it is a pioneer in inventing new use cases for its proprietary technologies. 3M is organized across three business segments: safety and industrial (representing around 44% of revenue), transportation and electronics (36%), and consumer (20%). The firm recently spun off its healthcare business, now known as Solventum. Nearly half of 3M's revenue comes from outside the Americas.

Having examined the options trading patterns of 3M, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is 3M Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 1,371,311, the MMM's price is up by 1.2%, now at $157.71.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 4 days.

Expert Opinions on 3M

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $170.0.

* An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on 3M, maintaining a target price of $170. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on 3M, maintaining a target price of $170.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest 3M options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for MMM

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight Jul 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Neutral

