3M to spin off healthcare business

Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

3M Co said on Tuesday the industrial giant plans to spin off its healthcare business.

The diversified manufacturer reported a fall in quarterly adjusted profit as COVID-19 lockdowns in China impacted the company's manufacturing operations in the country.

3M's adjusted profit fell to $2.48 per share in the second quarter from $2.75 per share a year earlier.

