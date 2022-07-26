3M to spin off healthcare business

July 26 (Reuters) - 3M Co MMM.N said on Tuesday the industrial giant plans to spin off its healthcare business.

The diversified manufacturer reported a fall in quarterly adjusted profit as COVID-19 lockdowns in China impacted the company's manufacturing operations in the country.

3M's adjusted profit fell to $2.48 per share in the second quarter from $2.75 per share a year earlier.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

