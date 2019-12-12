3M To Sell Drug Delivery Business To Altaris Capital Partners

(RTTNews) - 3M Co. (MMM) agreed to sell substantially all of its drug delivery business to an affiliate of Altaris Capital Partners, LLC.

3M noted that it will receive about $650 million in total consideration, including cash, an interest-bearing security, and a 17 percent noncontrolling interest in the new company.

3M stated that it will retain its transdermal drug delivery components business. The business that is being divested has annual global sales of about $380 million.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2020. About 900 3M employees, who primarily support the business, are expected to join the new company upon completion of the sale.

3M expects to realize a gain of $0.45 to $0.50 per share from the transaction, net of actions related to the divestiture.

