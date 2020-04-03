3M to increase production of face masks after Trump order

US Markets
3M Co said on Friday it would continue to increase the production of respirators, after U.S. President Donald Trump announced he was invoking the Defense Production Act to get the company to manufacture more face masks.

The company said it will work closely with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to produce the masks. (https://bit.ly/3dLDUfT)

