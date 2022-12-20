3M to exit PFAS manufacturing by end of 2025

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Industrial conglomerate 3M Co MMM.N said on Tuesday it will exit per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) manufacturing and work to discontinue the use of PFAS across its product portfolio by the end of 2025.

