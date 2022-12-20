US Markets
MMM

3M to exit PFAS manufacturing by end of 2025

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

December 20, 2022 — 06:35 am EST

Written by Aishwarya Nair for Reuters ->

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Industrial conglomerate 3M Co MMM.N said on Tuesday it will exit per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) manufacturing and work to discontinue the use of PFAS across its product portfolio by the end of 2025.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Aishwarya.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +91-9167838937 Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aishwaryartrs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MMM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.