US Markets

3M to double production of respirator masks amid coronavirus outbreak

Contributor
Rachit Vats Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/NICHOLAS PFOSI

U.S. industrial giant 3M Co said on Friday it is doubling the global production of its N95 respirators masks to over 1.1 billion a year to meet the soaring demand due to the coronavirus outbreak.

March 20 (Reuters) - U.S. industrial giant 3M Co MMMM.N said on Friday it is doubling the global production of its N95 respirators masks to over 1.1 billion a year to meet the soaring demand due to the coronavirus outbreak.

3M currently makes more than 400 million of such respirator masks a year in the United States and plans to expand its global capacity by over 30% in the next one year.

N95 respirator masks are designed to filter 95% of airborne particles and is a more robust respiratory protective gear.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Rachit.Vats@tr.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 61822828; Reuters Messaging: rachit.vats.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular