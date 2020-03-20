3M to double production of respirator masks amid coronavirus outbreak

March 20 (Reuters) - U.S. industrial giant 3M Co MMMM.N said on Friday it is doubling the global production of its N95 respirators masks to over 1.1 billion a year to meet the soaring demand due to the coronavirus outbreak.

3M currently makes more than 400 million of such respirator masks a year in the United States and plans to expand its global capacity by over 30% in the next one year.

N95 respirator masks are designed to filter 95% of airborne particles and is a more robust respiratory protective gear.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

