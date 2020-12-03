3M to cut 2,900 jobs globally in restructuring

Dec 3 (Reuters) - 3M Co MMM.N said on Thursday it would undertake a restructuring that would impact about 2,900 jobs globally.

The company expects to record a pre-tax charge of $250 million to $300 million as a result of the restructuring, it said.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has advanced the pace of change and disrupted end markets around the world, increasing the need for companies to adapt faster," Chief Executive Mike Roman said.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

