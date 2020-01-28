US Markets

3M to cut 1,500 jobs, profit falls 28%

Rachit Vats Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

Jan 28 (Reuters) - U.S. industrial giant 3M Co MMM.N reported a 28% fall in quarterly profit on Tuesday due to restructuring and litigation charges and said it would cut 1,500 jobs globally as it looks to reduce costs.

Net income attributable to 3M fell to $969 million, or $1.66 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.35 billion, or $2.27 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the maker of Post-it notes and Scotch tape earned $1.95 per share in the quarter.

Net sales fell 2.1% to $8.11 billion.

