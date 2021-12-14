3M to combine food safety business with Neogen

Adds details from the statement

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Industrial giant 3M Co MMM.N will separate its food safety business and merge it with Neogen Corp NEOG.O in a $5.3 billion deal, including new debt, the food testing and animal healthcare specialist said on Tuesday.

The combined company, in which 3M will own 50.1%, is expected to have an enterprise value of about $9.3 billion, Neogen said.

3M, which makes everything from Post-It notes to industrial sandpaper, will receive about $1 billion, subject to deal closing and other adjustments.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

