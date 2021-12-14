US Markets
MMM

3M to combine food safety business with Neogen

Contributor
Aishwarya Nair Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Industrial giant 3M Co will separate its food safety business and merge it with Neogen Corp in a $5.3 billion deal, including new debt, the food testing and animal healthcare specialist said on Tuesday.

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Industrial giant 3M Co MMM.N will separate its food safety business and merge it with Neogen Corp NEOG.O in a $5.3 billion deal, including new debt, the food testing and animal healthcare specialist said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Aishwarya.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +91-8067494421;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MMM NEOG

Latest US Markets Videos

Nasdaq's Essner on OPEC+, Oil Market Outlook

Dec 03, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular