3M to appoint William Brown as CEO

Updates with details in paragraph 2

March 12 (Reuters) - 3M MMM.N on Tuesday said that William Brown will be appointed as chief executive officer, effective May 1, 2024.

Brown, 61, the former CEO of L3Harris Technologies LHX.N, will succeed Michael Roman, who will become executive chairman of 3M's board on the same date.

(Reporting by Ananta Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Ananta.agarwal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.