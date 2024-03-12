News & Insights

3M to appoint William Brown as CEO

March 12, 2024 — 06:42 am EDT

March 12 (Reuters) - 3M MMM.N on Tuesday said that William Brown will be appointed as chief executive officer, effective May 1, 2024.

Brown, 61, the former CEO of L3Harris Technologies LHX.N, will succeed Michael Roman, who will become executive chairman of 3M's board on the same date.

