3M Teams Up With Cummins to Increase Filter Output for PAPRs

3M Company MMM announced that it will collaborate with Cummins Inc. CMI in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Notably, the company will partner with Cummins for expanding high-efficiency particulate filter production for its powered air-purifying respirators (“PAPRs”).



As noted, the collaboration can increase the filters’ production to more than twice its current level for 3M’s PAPRs. This will help to address the increased demand for filters as the company has already expanded its production of PAPRs in response to the coronavirus-related health concerns.



Notably, 3M’s PAPRs incorporate a waist-mounted, battery-powered blower, which helps in directing filtered air into the hood. This, in turn, helps in providing respiratory protection to workers in several industries, including healthcare. Notably, the production of the filters will likely begin by April-end at Cummins’ production facility in Neillsville.



In response to the surge in demand for personal protective equipment due to the coronavirus outbreak, 3M has increased its production of N95 and other respirators globally to a rate of 1.1 billion per year. It is worth mentioning here that the company has been boosting its investments, largely in the United States, in an effort to enhance its global production capacity further. In addition, it has been cooperating with the U.S. government, with a focus on importing 166.5 million respirators from its overseas operational sites.



