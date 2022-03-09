3M suspends business in Russia

March 9 (Reuters) - Industrial giant 3M Co MMM.N said on Wednesday it has suspended its business in Russia, the latest Western firm to halt operations in the country after its invasion of Ukraine.

"After re-assessing our business in Russia, we have decided to suspend all business operations there," the company told Reuters in an email, adding that its focus continues to be on the safety of its employees and their families.

Rival industrial conglomerate Honeywell International Inc HON.O had also announced the suspension of its business in Russia, as the West continues to pressure Kremlin with severe economic sanctions.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

