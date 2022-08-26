US Markets
3M subsidiary's bankruptcy fails to stop combat earplug lawsuits

Dietrich Knauth Reuters
Aug 26 (Reuters) - A U.S. bankruptcy judge on Friday refused to block more than 230,000 lawsuits accusing 3M Co MMM.N of selling allegedly defective earplugs to the U.S. military from moving forward, saying the bankruptcy of the subsidiary that made them did not necessarily protect the parent company.

(Reporting by Dietrich Knauth; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

