3M strikes tentative pollution settlement of at least $10 bln - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

June 02, 2023 — 12:03 pm EDT

Written by Priyamvada C for Reuters ->

June 2 (Reuters) - 3M Co MMM.N has struck a tentative settlement of at least $10 billion with a host of U.S. cities and towns to resolve water pollution claims tied to "forever chemicals", Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of the company were up about 8% in afternoon trade.

In December, the U.S. industrial conglomerate set a 2025 deadline to stop producing PFAS, the "forever chemicals" used in anything from cell phones to semiconductors and that have been linked to cancers, heart problems and low birth weights.

3M did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Other chemical companies including Chemours Co CC.N, DuPont de Nemours Inc DD.N and Corteva Inc CTVA.N on Friday reached an agreement in principle to settle claims that they contaminated U.S. public water systems with toxic "forever chemicals" for $1.19 billion.

